Govt committed to creating south Punjab province: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the creation of the south Punjab province was part of PTI's manifesto and the government was standing by its manifesto.
Addressing a reception, he said: “We are ready to give the people of south Punjab their rights by giving them the gift of the province.” He added that a secretariat had been set up for the convenience of people. He said that foreign ministers from 57 countries had asked Pakistan to save 38 million Afghans from hunger and poverty. He claimed that there were cracks in the ranks of the opposition.
He acknowledged that the last two years had been difficult in the country due to Covid-19, adding that inflation was a big challenge for the government and the government was taking steps to control it. He hoped that the prices of essential commodities would come down soon.
CAIRO: The Arab League on Sunday said Yemen´s Huthi rebels should be labelled as a "terrorist" group after they...
SUKKUR: Two terrorists blew themselves up in Obaro, district Ghotki, on Sunday. Revealing details, SSP Ghotki Azhar...
PESHAWAR: The Met Office said on Sunday that Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia and other Guliyat areas received 2-feet snow...
SRINAGAR: For five years, Sajad Gul wrote about conflict wracking his homeland, a disputed Himalayan territory where a...
HASAKEH, Syria: Fighting raged in Syria for a fourth day Sunday between US-backed Kurdish forces and Islamic State...
Nusrat Ghani, 49, was sacked as a transport minister in 2020
Comments