Govt committed to creating south Punjab province: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the creation of the south Punjab province was part of PTI's manifesto and the government was standing by its manifesto.

Addressing a reception, he said: “We are ready to give the people of south Punjab their rights by giving them the gift of the province.” He added that a secretariat had been set up for the convenience of people. He said that foreign ministers from 57 countries had asked Pakistan to save 38 million Afghans from hunger and poverty. He claimed that there were cracks in the ranks of the opposition.

He acknowledged that the last two years had been difficult in the country due to Covid-19, adding that inflation was a big challenge for the government and the government was taking steps to control it. He hoped that the prices of essential commodities would come down soon.