Monday January 24, 2022
Karachi to host another satellite event from 26th

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2022
KARACHI: The third satellite squash event of the year is to be hosted by Karachi at Fleet Club here from January 26-29. The Combaxx Sports-Sindh Satellite Tournament has draws of 32 players.

