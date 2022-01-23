Two mortar shells defused in Hangu

HANGU: The police prevented a sabotage act after they recovered two mortar shells from a nullah near Football Ground in Saidan area in the district on Saturday.

The police promptedly acted after they received information about the two 60MM mortar shells dumped in a sewerage line near the Football Ground by saboteurs in Saidan Banda.

The police party along with personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and successfully defused the mortar shells and saved the area from the deaths and destruction.

A police official said that the miscreants had dumped the mortar shells near the football ground to use it for subversive acts in the district but the timely action of police and BDU failed their nefarious designs.