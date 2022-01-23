Four killed in Kohat blast

KOHAT: Four people were killed in a blast at Golotangi area in Jawaki subdivision of Kohat district, sources said on Saturday.
The sources said that the slain people belonged to a gypsy family. A child was also injured in the blast.
Initial reports said the blast took place when a mortar shell went off. The police and the officials of the bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot soon after the incident.
