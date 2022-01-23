Cilic stuns fifth seed Rublev to reach Open fourth round

MELBOURNE: Former finalist Marin Cilic ended fifth seed Andrey Rublev’s Australian Open hopes with an upset four-set victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday.
The experienced Croatian, seeded 27, knocked out the Russian 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 36min on Margaret Court Arena to book a place in the last 16.
It will be 33-year-old Cilic’s eighth time in the fourth round at the Australian Open, where he was a beaten finalist to Roger Federer in 2018 after overcoming Rafael Nadal in the quarters.
