Teams for junior international tennis events named

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced teams to participate in the ITF International Junior events to be contested around Asia during next quarter.

The teams were finalised following trials conducted during the last two weeks at the PTF Complex. Players were invited for trials purely on merit, based on their national and international ranking.

Former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik will be the coach and captain of the Junior Davis Cup boys team to figure in the competition to be held in Malaysia from April 4-9.

Following are the teams for junior international events:

Junior Davis Cup (Boys 16 and under); Malaysia, 4-9 April

Rashid Malik (Captain)

M Huzaifa Khan, Bilal Asim, Hamid Israr

Junior Billie Jean King Cup (Girls 16 and under); Sri Lanka, 21-26 February

Sara Mansoor(Captain)

Natalia Zaman, Sheeza Sajid, Amna Ali Qayum

World Junior Tennis (Boys 14 and under); Sri Lanka, 14-19 February

Mahboob Khan (Captain)

Ahtesham Humayun, Husnain Ali Rizwan, Hamza Roman

World Junior Tennis (Girls 14 and under); Sri Lanka, 14-19 February

Sara Mansoor(Captain)

Amna Ali Qayum, Zunaisha Noor, Soha Ali.