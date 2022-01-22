Power outages protested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The leaders of political parties, shopkeepers and traders staged a protest demonstration against electricity loadshedding here on Friday.
Landikotal Bazaar Traders Union President Jaffar Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Muqtadar Shah Afridi, Kalimullah and Shah Muhammad led the protesters, who had gathered outside the press club in Landikotal.
Holding placards inscribed with slogans against the Tesco officials, the protesters marched from Bacha Khan Chowk to the press club in Landikotal.
Addressing the protesters, Jaffar Khan and Muqtadar Shah Afridi said that the Landikotal gridstation officials should stop suspending the electricity supply for hours.
They said it was agreed with them that at least six hours of
electricity would be provided to the residents to run tube-wells. However, they said that Tesco was resorting to hours-long loadshedding, which had created the shortage of water.
They threatened to block the Pak-Afghan highway if electricity supply was not restored.
