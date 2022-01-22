ACs address public concerns at open courts

Islamabad :All assistant commissioners (ACs) of Islamabad held open courts (Khuli Kutcheris) in their respective jurisdictions. AC City, Rana Musa Tahir conducted the open court in F-7 Markaz.
The ‘open courts’ were organised on directions of deputy commissioner, Islamabad, says a press release.
Numerous issues were raised by different stakeholders. Residents of the ‘Katchi Abadi’ in Sector F-7/4 conveyed their concerns regarding rain flooding that is expected in the coming weeks. They were assured that all precautionary measures were being taken by the authorities to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall.
The business community expressed concerns about the restrictions during the new COVID-19 lockdown policy and its impact on commercial activities. However, they agreed to abide by the SOPs to control the pandemic.
There were also complaints lodged about the increasing number of beggars, lack of traffic control in Blue Area and non-availability of public toilets among others. The efforts of removing encroachments by the government were appreciated by residents and traders alike.
