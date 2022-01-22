Seven more children die of malnutrition in Thar

SUKKUR: Human disaster continues even in 21st Century in Sindh’s district of Tharparkar, as seven more children died on Friday due to food scarcity and malnutrition.

Seven more children died, including a three-year-old girl Doulat Rai, in Taluka Hospitals Chachro, while newly-born daughter of Sonharo, Ismail Hajam, Mubarak, Munthar, Ghunsham, Basheer and son of Bhimo died at Taluka Hospital Mithi on Friday due to malnutrition.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, said the children dying in Thar within a month of their birth are due to their low weight, septicaemia and birth asphyxia or deprivation of oxygen at the time of birth. She said the provincial health ministry is trying to handle the situation by setting up more health facilities.

Health Expert Dr Aftab Lashari said the malnutrition of pregnant women is a common issue of the region because of poverty and drought in Tharparkar. He suggested the provincial authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to control the neonatal deaths.