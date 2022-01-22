House retrieved, grabbers booked

LAHORE:Shahdara police registered a case against land grabbers after retrieving a house of a citizen.
Some land grabbers in guise of tenants got a house on rent from one Waheed Akhtar in the Shahdara area. They refused to vacate the house and had not even paid the rent of the house for more than last five years.
The culprits tried to become owner of the house as well by preparing fake ownership documents of the property. Waheed Akhtar had lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupants with the office of Capital City Police Lahore a few days back.
On which the police retrieved the occupied property and handed over the possession to legal owner Waheed Akhtar. The citizen visited the office of the CCPO Lahore and met with SSP Discipline to express his gratitude on the prompt action and redress of grievance.
