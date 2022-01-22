PM Housing Project: CM performs balloting of 3.5 marla houses

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday performed the balloting of PM Peri-Urban Affordable Housing Project - a scheme for provision of 3.5 marla houses at Rs1.75 million each to low-income families.

The project would have monthly installment of the house at Rs6,526 with over 20 years payment period whereas it has been initially launched in three tehsils.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister termed it an important project of the PTI government as practical steps have been taken for the homeless to fulfill their dream of a home. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was striving to introduce an affordable housing project in every tehsil and district as 133 locations have been identified across the province for this purpose. The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) has completed survey of 54 locations, he mentioned.

In the first phase, NAPHDA had made recommendations for setting up more than 10,000 housing units at 32 sites, he added.

The chief minister said the government was providing state land while setting up a revolving fund of Rs3 billion for infrastructure work development on the project. He said the successful applicants would be eligible for mortgage finance/loans. A consortium of banks headed by the Bank of Punjab was providing mortgage finance facilities, he added. The affordable housing project would be completed by FWO and NLC while Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab had been appointed as a project consultant to ensure construction quality.

ADDL DGPR POST: The chief minister has approved the post of Additional DGPR for Multan while approving recruitment on five vacant posts of the digital media wing at the DGPR Department.

The decision was made in the meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He also approved the charter for giving university status to Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women in Rawalpindi.