Rights groups, victims call UN to ban BD’s paramilitary force

DHAKA: Families of victims of enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by an elite Bangladesh paramilitary group on Friday called on the UN to ban the security force from serving as peacekeepers.

They made the call a day after 12 international rights groups including Amnesty International made similar demands to the UN Department of Peace Operations in a letter to UN Under-Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The move is designed at adding pressure on Bangladesh authorities, especially its powerful military and police, after rights groups blamed the elite Rapid Action Battalion for gross human rights violations. They say the RAB enforced disappearances of hundreds of people, including many opposition activists and leaders.