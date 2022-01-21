Polio team attacked in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists attacked police team during polio security duty in the far-off Rori village in the most sensitive Kulachi tehsil in the district on Thursday.
However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the attack, police said.
They said that a team of police was escorting the polio vaccinators in the remote Rori village when came under attack by the terrorists.
They said that the terrorists equipped with automatic weapons opened indiscriminate fire on the cops but luckily they escaped unhurt.
The terrorists fled the scene after the attack.
Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators. The attack has caused panic in the area.
Several policemen have been martyred in similar attacks in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Nowshera districts since August last.
It may be mentioned that attacks by terrorists on polio teams have increased in the recent past and a number of policemen have lost their lives while performing security duty in the district.
Recently, a police head-constable was killed and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was seriously injured in an attack by terrorists on a polio team in Tank district bordering Dera Ismail Khan. Attacks have put police and other security agencies under tremendous pressure.
LAHORE: Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on four female artistes - Saima Chaudhry, Ghazal Raja, Sonia...
PESHAWAR: A seminar on “Plant Protection Measures in the Climate Change Process” was held at Abdul Wali Khan...
MARDAN: Police have recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and several cars and also arrested as many wanted men in search and...
HARIPUR: The faculty members of University of Haripur observed a strike in support of their demands for the second...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday all the issues related to the New Balakot City Project would be...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the lawyers had been playing...
Comments