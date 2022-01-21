Polio team attacked in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists attacked police team during polio security duty in the far-off Rori village in the most sensitive Kulachi tehsil in the district on Thursday.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the attack, police said.

They said that a team of police was escorting the polio vaccinators in the remote Rori village when came under attack by the terrorists.

They said that the terrorists equipped with automatic weapons opened indiscriminate fire on the cops but luckily they escaped unhurt.

The terrorists fled the scene after the attack.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators. The attack has caused panic in the area.

Several policemen have been martyred in similar attacks in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Nowshera districts since August last.

It may be mentioned that attacks by terrorists on polio teams have increased in the recent past and a number of policemen have lost their lives while performing security duty in the district.

Recently, a police head-constable was killed and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was seriously injured in an attack by terrorists on a polio team in Tank district bordering Dera Ismail Khan. Attacks have put police and other security agencies under tremendous pressure.