JI forms panel to finalise schedule for 101 sit-ins

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has formed a high-level committee to prepare and finalise the schedule for staging 101 sit-ins which Sirajul Haq announced to hold across the country to force the PTI government withdraw the mini-budget and other anti-people policies of the government.
The decision was taken in a meeting at Mansoora Thursday. The committee led by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem includes party’s deputy secretary Azhar Iqbal Hassan, JI information secretary Qaisar Sharif and secretary generals of all the provinces.
The committee is expected to finalise the schedule of staging the sit-ins within a week. Sirajul Haq told committee members that they should waste no time since the people have been crushed under gigantic inflation imposed on them by the PTI government’s cruel policies and were compelled to commit suicides to avoid starvation.
He said the nation urgently needed to be mobilised for staging a popular movement to get free from IMF slavery, besides forcing government to remove governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, withdraw mini-budget, eliminate interest-based economy and reduce prices of food items by at least 50 percent.
