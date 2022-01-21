Punjab CM okays additional DC, other staff for Murree

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved posting an additional deputy commissioner along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts and the budget has been approved in this regard.

The CM was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, which was attended by Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Hasaan Khawar, the chief secretary, the SMBR and the secretaries of relevant departments. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Industries Minister Aslam Iqbal participated through video link.

The CM also approved appointing an SP rank officer for the new Kohsar Division in Murree along with the approval of development schemes for Faisalabad valuing around three billion rupees. Rs 2.30 billion would be spent on 179 schemes of water supply and sanitation, etc. Similarly, the meeting approved 27 roads' repair schemes with an expenditure of Rs 36.80 crore. The CM approved five higher education sector projects of 24.80 crore rupees along with the upgradation of the THQ hospital Samundri with Rs 50 million.