Rs10 bn defamation suit: IHC allows Kh Asif to cross examine PM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif and allowed him to cross examine the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan before the trial court in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust case.
The court also instructed the trial court to conduct hearing into the matter and decide the case within given time period. IHC’s Chief Justice heard the appeal of Khawaja Asif against the decision of district and session court for disallowing him to cross examine the statement of Imran Khan.
At the outset of hearing, the court asked Khawaja Asif about the reason why he was trying to unnecessary delay the case proceeding. The court observed that it was the basic right of the petitioner to cross examine the statement of other party, adding that the statement was recorded on December 17, and how the trial court could disallow the right of cross examination on the same date.
Imran Khan’s counsel said that Khawaja Asif didn’t pursue this case for a year and had been absent. After this, the court allowed Khawaja Asif to cross examine the statement and instructed the trial court to conclude the case after conducting hearing on daily basis.
It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan had filed a defamation case worth Rs10 billion against Khawaja Asif for leveling baseless allegation on Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in a press conference in 2012.
LAHORE: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded investigations into the COVID-19 relief fund.Addressing a...
With COVID-19 cases surging around the country, attendance has been slashed to between 5,000 and 8,000 from last...
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund has revealed the results of a study on the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19...
KABUL: The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul, smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has approached to the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the...
ISLAMABAD: The widespread propaganda unleashed against locals after the Murree tragedy has been found to be...
Comments