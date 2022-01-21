Rs10 bn defamation suit: IHC allows Kh Asif to cross examine PM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif and allowed him to cross examine the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan before the trial court in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust case.

The court also instructed the trial court to conduct hearing into the matter and decide the case within given time period. IHC’s Chief Justice heard the appeal of Khawaja Asif against the decision of district and session court for disallowing him to cross examine the statement of Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked Khawaja Asif about the reason why he was trying to unnecessary delay the case proceeding. The court observed that it was the basic right of the petitioner to cross examine the statement of other party, adding that the statement was recorded on December 17, and how the trial court could disallow the right of cross examination on the same date.

Imran Khan’s counsel said that Khawaja Asif didn’t pursue this case for a year and had been absent. After this, the court allowed Khawaja Asif to cross examine the statement and instructed the trial court to conclude the case after conducting hearing on daily basis.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan had filed a defamation case worth Rs10 billion against Khawaja Asif for leveling baseless allegation on Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in a press conference in 2012.