PSB centre to get new director next week

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has finally decided to appoint a new Director at its Karachi centre, 'The News' learnt on Thursday.

The post has been lying vacant since 2008 and the affairs of the centre were being run by acting directors, which is not possible now due to the retirement of senior officials. Besides, massive development and renovation work is going to happen at the centre from next week.

Sources in the PSB said that Shahidul Islam who has been working as Deputy Director General (DDG) in Islamabad PSB has been transferred to Karachi and is likely to take charge as Director next week.

The centre has not even had any acting director for last one year due to which the day-to-day affairs were being severely affected.

Development and upgradation work is going to be launched from next month, including the installation of a new tartan track, completion of multipurpose sports complex, renovation and overhauling of indoor gymnasium, and completion of hostel rooms.

The renovation and construction work of the flats of staffers is already going on, sources said.

Sources further said that a team of officials recently came from PSB Islamabad to conduct a survey of the sites where the development work would be carried out.

Sources also said that when the development work would be carried out, all sports activities inside the centre would be halted.

The tartan track was laid way back in 1996. The multipurpose sports complex is more than 80 percent complete.

The ministry of IPC and PSB management have finally decided to complete all delayed projects and also renovate the centre.

Sources said that after the appointment of the director it was expected that all delayed projects would be completed and the overall condition of the centre would be improved.

It is the only place in Karachi where national level competitions can be organised of various disciplines simultaneously.