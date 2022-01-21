Women badminton event begins

KARACHI: To encourage women badminton players, a six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women is being jointly organised by Sindh Rangers and Sindh Badminton Association at Rangers Club North Nazimabad.

The championship is being played in various universities, colleges in open and professional categories in which more than 100 players from all over the city are participating. The event will continue at Rangers Club North Nazimabad from 10:30 am to 5 pm till January 25.

President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Faisal Moeez said at the opening ceremony there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. “As a nation it is our responsibility to bring talented people to the fore. The way the Rangers are welcoming the players is a commendable move. This is the talent that needs to be encouraged.”

He further said that the business community of North Karachi would continue to patronise the youth.