Friday January 21, 2022
World

UK police arrest two men over Texas hostage siege

By AFP
January 21, 2022

LONDON: British police on Thursday arrested two men over their alleged role in a hostage taking by a British man at a synagogue in Texas last weekend. The men were arrested in Birmingham in central England and in Manchester in northwestern England on Thursday morning by counter terrorism officers, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet. The men are being questioned in custody by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

