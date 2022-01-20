Mardan DPO visits police stations, checkpoints

MARDAN: District Police Officer Zahidullah paid surprise visits to various police stations and checkpoints in the district on Tuesday-Wednesday at midnight.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that the DPO had started visiting police stations to improve policing in the district.
He said the DPO visited police stations and checkpoints in Shahbazgarhi, Rustam, Charguli areas in night-time visits and checked records of the stations, as well as security arrangements.Murder accused, cattle thief arrested: Meanwhile, the district police claimed to have arrested the accused in a double-murder case and a cattle thieve in separate raids. The police said Saadat had allegedly killed two persons over a family dispute in the Shahbaz Garhi area of the Mardan district.
In another raid, the police arrested Fazal Amin and recovered a stolen cow from his premises. The arrested person also confessed to involvement in such incidents and identified other members of his gang.
