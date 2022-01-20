PBM, RISC sign MoUfor cooperation

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) and Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) joined hands to work collectively for the social development of marginalised segments of the society, says a press release.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Roots International Schools & Colleges and the Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) on setting down the terms for cooperation between the two institutions. It provides a framework within which all collaborative activities and project will be undertaken between RISC and PBM.

Keeping in view the COVID situation the Mou was signed in a small but graceful ceremony by the heads of both the organizations, Walid Mushtaq CEO Roots International and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, at RISC head office Islamabad.

The purpose of the MoU is to create a linkage between Social Services (Pakistan Bait ul Mal) and Academia (Roots International Schools and Colleges) to complement and support each other work for the betterment of the society.

In the light of MoU, RISC will provide its intellect, research and resources to Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) to equip and build the capacity of their teaching staff in variety of different disciplines. The students and faculty of RISC will volunteer their services to support the noble cause of PBM nationwide. PBM will arrange the exposure visit of RISC students to its facilities and will offer internship to the students of Metropolitan International United College (MIUC).

MD Bait Ul Mal Malik Zaheer Khokhar thanks Roots International for joining hands with PBM in their social welfare activities for the poor peoples. He said this is the first time that PBM partner with private institute for mutual collaborations. He affirmed that with this public private partnership both organizations will better serve the needy people of our community. He hoped that with the expertise of RISC and its huge network of students will help PBM in reaching out to the masses nationwide.

CEO Roots International Walid Mushtaq applauded the efforts of PBM in supporting and helping the poorest of poor of our society. He assures the full support of RISC to the initiatives of PBM. He said it will be a great honor for RISC students and faculty to be the part of this great social cause. He said it is a memorable day for both the organization to set new goals and ambitions for the social welfare of the deprived and needy people.