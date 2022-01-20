Control room set up to monitor activities in Murree

Rawalpindi In the light of weather warning system, the local administration has established a ‘Control Room’ in Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi office which will monitor all activities in Murree, till January 25, 2022.

The local administration has devised a plan to deal with any untoward incident during the rain and snowfall spell in Rawalpindi district.

The ‘Control Room’ led by Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Anesha Hashmi would remain operational day and night. All departments including police, traffic police, Rescue 1122, Forest, Iesco, Civil Defense etc would remain in contact round the clock. The citizens could contact on telephone number of 051-9292963 in any emergency situation.

DC Muhammad Ali said that focus would be on snow removal and traffic management. More than 8,000 vehicles would not be allowed to enter in Murree, he warned.

He said that natural calamities are beyond control but we can reduce the rate of damage through disaster management. Two control rooms have been set up which will be active 24 hours a day to listen to the complaints of the citizens and ensure that they are provided with the required assistance as well as complete guidance.

The control room set up at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi and the Assistant Commissioner's Office, Murree, he assured.