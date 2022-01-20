 
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

By AFP
January 20, 2022
PARIS: French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, has died at the age of 37 following a skiing accident, his family said on Wednesday.

Ulliel gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in "Hannibal Rising" and had a leading role in the upcoming Marvel TV series "Moon Knight". His family confirmed the death in a statement given to AFP by his agent. Ulliel won a Cesar -- the French equivalent of an Oscar -- for best actor in 2017 for "It’s Only the End of the World" in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

