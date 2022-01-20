French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

PARIS: French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, has died at the age of 37 following a skiing accident, his family said on Wednesday.
Ulliel gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in "Hannibal Rising" and had a leading role in the upcoming Marvel TV series "Moon Knight". His family confirmed the death in a statement given to AFP by his agent. Ulliel won a Cesar -- the French equivalent of an Oscar -- for best actor in 2017 for "It’s Only the End of the World" in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.
KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi hailed bilateral ties during a...
BANGKOK: Anti-coup fighters attacked a government office in eastern Myanmar with rockets and grenades on Wednesday,...
Expanding nature preserves will not be enough to stem a rising tide of extinctions, a panel of experts warned on...
Strasbourg, France: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Europeans needed to build their own...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday pledged a full investigation into allegations that the...
