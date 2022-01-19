PM praises Sialkot business community for helping Kumara’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the Sialkot business community for giving $100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow and Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $2000 to her account. 00

The premier in a message Tuesday on his twitter account said, “I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $2000 to her account - which they will do for 10 yrs”.

Meanwhile, the prime minister directed to ensure best quality of services in the aviation sector. He said launching an effective competitive process in the country is the need of the hour to provide best services to the passengers. He also directed to improve the performance of PIA.

In this connection, a meeting chaired by the prime minister was held to review issues relating to the aviation sector in the country. The meeting was attended by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and senior officers concerned.