IHC seeks AG’s assistance in housing societies case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan in a case pertaining to use of government institutions’ names for housing societies.The court remarked that the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other officers used to manage the affairs of housing societies. It is a clear conflict of interests and how it could be discouraged, the court asked.

The court said that only changing the names of the housing societies is not the solution to problem, adding that government officers are supposed to serve the public only. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. He remarked how official portfolios could be used for a private business.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed adopted the stance that in his opinion, no housing society should be developed by government institutions. The court said the institutions like the FIA and the IB should serve people only instead of involving themselves in real estate business. The court noted that the FIA registered a case against a contractor after it had a conflict with him.

The AGP said he would submit written comments regarding the subject on directives of the bench. The chief justice observed that the top court had ordered the FIA to conduct investigations against the housing societies but this institution has its own scheme. The chief justice remarked that the law is clear and there are also rules of business. He instructed the AGP to assist the bench and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.