Never asked Waseem to give money: PBF

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) have made it clear that they have no link whatsoever with the "illegal" demand of money from the boxer Mohammad Waseem.

Waseem the other day alleged in an interview that the PBF of that time demanded 20 percent of the earning of his professional circuit when he was going to sign a deal with a Korean promoter.

"It is informed that the present management of the PBF which was elected on January 26, 2017, and subsequently re-elected on January 24, 2021, has no link with the illegal demand of money from Waseem," the PBF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The PBF neither promotes professional boxing which is not held under the auspices of International Boxing Association (AIBA) nor it has the authority to deal with the professional boxing programmes or boxers who enter into professional circuit.