IHC seeks comments on appointments in PIA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a case against appointment of alleged irrelevant officers in engineering department of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).
The court conditioned the appointments of deputy chief engineers PIA with the final judgment. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the above mentioned case. Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani adopted the stance that there were chances of non-engineering staff against 25 posts of deputy chief engineers.
The appointments of the non-engineers would be a violation of Pakistan Engineering Council Act and directives of the top court. The court said that the appointments made during the pendency of the case would be conditioned with the final judgment on the petition. The court adjourned hearing of the case till the month of March.
KARACHI: Renowned educationist and writer Dr Ismail Saad passed away at his home in Karachi early Monday morning after...
LONDON: The British national shot dead after taking four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue was radicalised...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday decided to issue a show-cause notice to one of its members of the...
ISLAMABAD: The Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be “very successful” and Pakistan will participate in the...
It was in line with the golden principles of Riasat-i-Madina that in November last, Prime Minister Imran Khan...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the Sindh Local Government Act and called for consensus of all...
Comments