‘Eight shrines, six churches, temple in Lahore to be protected’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to conserve, preserve and restore eight shrines, six churches and a temple.

Officials said the government through Auqaf Department and Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department has asked WCLA to complete the task. These projects include conservation of eight shrines, a temple and six churches in Lahore and different parts of Punjab. The projects will be completed in 2022-23 and WCLA will be the executing agency.

The shrines to be conserved include Darbar Baba Farid-ud-din Ganj Shakar Pakpattan, Shrine of Hazrat Mian Meer, Shrine of Shah Husain, Shrine of Madhu Lal Hussain, Tomb of Baha-ud-din Zakriya, Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Shrine Hazrat Shah Shamas, Shrine Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman and Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Kot Mithan.

The churches and temple for conservation are Shivala Mandir Sialkot, St Francis Assai Sahowala Sialkot, Presbyterian Church Nicolson Road Lahore, St Marry the Virgin Cathedral Church Multan, Christ Church Rawalpindi, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church Lahore and Cathedral Church of The Resurrection Lahore.