46 beggars arrested

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police kick-started a crackdown against professional beggars and as many as 46 beggars have been arrested from different areas.
On the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 46 beggars in different areas. On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.
