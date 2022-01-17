SAPM on CDA affairs apprised of paramedics’ problems

Islamabad: A delegation of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan.
The delegation congratulated Ali Nawaz MNA on his appointment as President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad Region. Other PTI leaders Naeem Khan and Abdul Waheed were also present on the occasion.
The delegation apprised the Special Assistant of problems being faced by paramedics and expressed concerns non-provision of service structure to the staff of the Federal Government's health institution on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ali Nawaz assured the delegation of solutions to paramedics’ issues. The delegation led by Muhammad Arshad Khan, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation also comprised Chaudhry Muhammad Anas and Malik Zeeshan (PIMS), Muhammad Javed (NIRM), Arshad Mahmood (Polyclinic), and Nawaz Khan (TB Hospital).
Islamabad: Private laboratories have been asked to be ready to face action on not adopting the regulations and...
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police kick-started a crackdown against professional beggars and as many as 46 beggars have...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested four accused for racing luxury cars and performing drifting on roads in the...
Islamabad : Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara delivered a lecture on the 'EU and its...
Islamabad: The number of volunteers registered for the Clean-up Campaign in Margalla Hills National Park has reached...
Islamabad: The office of the attorney general for Pakistan has declared that the law allows the Federal Investigation...
Comments