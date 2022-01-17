SAPM on CDA affairs apprised of paramedics’ problems

Islamabad: A delegation of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan.

The delegation congratulated Ali Nawaz MNA on his appointment as President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad Region. Other PTI leaders Naeem Khan and Abdul Waheed were also present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised the Special Assistant of problems being faced by paramedics and expressed concerns non-provision of service structure to the staff of the Federal Government's health institution on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ali Nawaz assured the delegation of solutions to paramedics’ issues. The delegation led by Muhammad Arshad Khan, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation also comprised Chaudhry Muhammad Anas and Malik Zeeshan (PIMS), Muhammad Javed (NIRM), Arshad Mahmood (Polyclinic), and Nawaz Khan (TB Hospital).