Fake currency notes seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Personnel of Bhanamari Police Station on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes of Rs2,82,000 denominations from their possession.

During checking of vehicles on Kohat Road, Bhanamari cops signaled a motorcycle to stop and recovered Rs282,000 fake currency notes from two persons riding the two-wheeler.

The arrestees were identified as Zaman Muntazir and Shehzad, residents of Darra Adamkhel, who also confessed they were smuggling the fake currency notes to other parts of the province.

The cops said they were probing the case further.