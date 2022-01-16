‘Food security pillar of national security’

Islamabad: Food security is one of the pillars of our national security policy and agricultural scientists are doing a great job towards strengthening national security, said Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Convener, National Coordination Committee on Agriculture Transformation Plan (ATP).

Dr Suleri made these comments while talking to scientists and technologists here at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

Dr Suleri stressed the need of developing capacity, laboratories and standards for registration of organic foods and commercialisation of improved seeds varieties of grains, vegetables, fruits and flowers that NARC scientists have produced.

He said that being a pivotal organisation, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) should lead in research and not only come up with proposals but also highlight their potential positive impact on national economy. He said that the Prime Minister takes keen interest in ATP and holds regular meetings to follow up on its progress. He said that ATP would strive to transform rural livelihoods contributing to rural development.

Earlier, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chairperson, PARC gave a detailed orientation on ongoing projects and achievements of various institutes at NARC. Talking of potential of artificial insemination in cattle for improved milk and meat production, he informed that NARC adopted modern reproductive techniques necessary for promotion of livestock in the country. He said that the PARC subsidiary body cooperates with all federating units of Pakistan. He observed that Punjab was ahead in artificial insemination of cattle. He said that in private sector, some traders are importing low quality semen thus contributing to non-adaptability of artificial insemination techniques. He suggested that samples of imported semen should undergo progeny test to ensure quality semen imports. He also compared milk production per year per animal of Israel, India and Australia in which Pakistan was lagging behind. He said that Pakistan needs to import European standard semen to compete in the market.