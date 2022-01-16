Pak hockey training camp for mega events starts tomorrow

KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the schedule of Pakistan senior hockey team’s training camp.

The camp is starting from Monday (tomorrow) and will continue till February 14 at Johar town hockey stadium in Lahore, a PHF press release on Saturday stated.

A total of 45 players will participate in the training camp.

PHF sources said that Pakistan senior hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman will join the training camp as early as possible, as his work visa has been released and it is expected that he will reach Pakistan by January 20. The other team management members are Ajmal Khan Lodhi, Sameer Hussain and Ahmad Alam.

PHF press release said that there were six goalkeepers, 10 defenders and 30 midfielders / forwards in the training camp.

The training camp is being organised for the preparation of Asia Cup 2022 and other international competitions to be held in 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 is expected in May and June. The venue is yet to be decided. The expected venue is Oman, but Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will confirm it later this month or next month, sources said.

The Asia Cup 2022 will also be a qualifying round for the World Cup 2022. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup from this tournament.

Goalkeepers: Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Ishtiaq (Mari Petroleum), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Muneeb-ur-Rehman (SSGC) Defenders: Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Emad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Abu Bakar Mahmood (NBP), Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Hamad Anjum (WAPDA), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Tazeem Al Hassan (WAPDA), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Rizwan Ali (PAF) Midfielders / Forwards: M Umar Bhatta (WAPDA), Moin Shakeel (WAPDA), M Azfar Yaqoob (SSGC), Ali Shan (SSGC), Rana Waheed (WAPDA), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Salman Razzaq (WAPDA), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Adeel Latif (SSGC), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Abuzar (NBP), Naveed Alam (SSGC), Hamza Waheed (PAF), Ghazanfar Ali (WAPDA), Abdul Manan (SSGC), Mohibullah (WAPDA), Obaidullah (WAPDA), Aleem Usman (WAPDA), Shahzeb Khan (Sindh), Hassan Amin (Multan), Shahzeb (Azad Kashmir), Abdul Rehman (PAF), Noheez Zahid Malik (NBP), Samin (Sargodha, WAPDA) and Zakaria Hayat (PAF).

Manager: Olympian Khawaja Junaid

Head Coach: Sigfried EkmanAssistant

Coaches: Ajmal Khan Lodhi (Sialkot), Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain (Karachi)

Goalkeeping Coach: Olympian Ahmed Alam (PIA)

Physiotherapist: Muhammad Aslam (WAPDA).