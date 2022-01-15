Police arrest four bootleggers

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested four persons including a drug-seller Malik Saghir Javed as it continues crackdown against the outlaws.

The action has been initiated on the special directions of Inspector General Police Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas. The police, on a tip of, raided at different locations in the city and arrested Malik Saghir Javed, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ejaz and Muhammad Fayyaz. According to the details, the police intercepted the vehicle of Malik Saghir Javed and recovered 1,180 gm charas, 110 gm ice, and 49 bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle. It is to mention here that Javed was a notorious drug supplier who has been booked at Shalimar and Kohsar police stations in 20 cases of liquor selling.

Meanwhile, the police intercepted a passerby on suspicion and recovered 1045gms charas from his possession at F-11 Service Road. The accused was later identified as Muhammad Ejaz. He has already been booked in four such cases at Shalimar police station. The police later recovered 20 litres of liquor from the accused. The IGP has appreciated the police performance. He emphasised that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation "he added.