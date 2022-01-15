Science exhibition at Sukkur IBA School

SUKKUR: A science exhibition was held at the Sukkur IBA Public School, where the students displayed their scientific projects. The scientific exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University. During the science exhibition titled as “STEAM Expo 2022”, the students displayed projects on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Solar Systems, Environment, Information Technology and Computer Science.
Students Aliza Bhatti, Rabel Bhatti and others displayed their paintings on earth and human life and the ways to protect from coronavirus. The students also established stalls of food and handicrafts.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his two nephews and injured two others in Kandhkot on Friday.Reports said accused Meerzad...
SUKKUR: The body of 10-year-old student was found on Friday from a nursery of the Government Degree College,...
SUKKUR: Six people were injured on Friday when two bogies of a passenger train derailed at Darghah Ghazi Ibrahim near...
ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his...
SUKKUR: The Sindh government has failed to implement the Accelerated Action Plan in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts...
LAHORE: Punjab University has postponed the entry test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for...
Comments