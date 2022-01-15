Dua Day observed for Murree victims

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan observed “Dua Day” on Friday for those who lost their lives in Murree tragedy and prayed for the departed souls. In different cities, the JUP leaders led prayers and alleged the rulers for “failure” to protect the lives of citizens and provide them basic needs. The attitude of government, Murree administration and the owners and workers of Murree hotels displayed the height of inhuman, immoral and callous attitude which put entire nation to extreme shame, they maintained.