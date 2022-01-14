PHF asks coaches to submit players performance report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has issued letters to the head coaches and managers of the senior and the junior teams, asking them to submit performance reports.

On the instructions of PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Asif Bajwa gave a report on the performance of the junior team in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, and the senior team in the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.