US diplomat calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Both discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
According to the military’s media wing, the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields. Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that he has...
ISLAMABAD: The Province Hazara Movement on Thursday staged a demonstration to press its demand for the creation of the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed a petition, filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given...
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP has declared a war against the...
The government is not considering to impose restrictions as the hospitalisation is not increasing in Karachi, claims...
Comments