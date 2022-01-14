US diplomat calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Both discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields. Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.