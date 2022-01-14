Blasts rock Syria

Beirut: At least two people were killed and several others wounded on Thursday in three separate blasts, including a suicide bombing, in Turkish-held areas of northern Syria, a war monitor said.
The suicide bomber launched an attack in the city of Afrin near a military base run by Turkey-backed fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Britain-based organisation did not have a casualty toll for that attack.
However, its head Rami Abdel Rahman said that two people were killed earlier Thursday in two other separate blasts elsewhere in northern Syria. One blast took place in a marketplace in the town of Al-Bab, in an area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate. Dozens of people were wounded in the explosion, Abdel Rahman said.
