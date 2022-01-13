Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Quetta

QUETTA: The Quetta police baton-charged and arrested several protesting young doctors in Quetta Wednesday. The clash broke out when the demonstrators marched towards the red zone.
Young doctors and paramedics across Balochistan have been protesting for over four months. They are demanding better facilities, cheap medicines and proper machinery at hospitals. When the doctors tried to enter the red zone, the police stopped and baton-charged them. The protesters attacked the police after which the officers dragged them into vans. They were taken to the Kharotabad and Cantt police stations.
The doctors, despite the chaos, refused to budge and continued sit-in demanding their colleagues’ release. Later, the assistant commissioner reached the site and started negotiations to cool down the situation.
