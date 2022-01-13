IHC dismisses petition by Rana Shamim’s family, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the family members of ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others.
The court order stated that the petitioners were not the affected party, so their petition was not maintainable. The order said that the points raised in the petition were related to defamation, adding that Rana Shamim didn’t file this case himself.
The court stated that the petitioners had not expressed any distrust in judiciary and judges in their case. The petitioners had moved case against the character assassination of ex-chief judge GB.
