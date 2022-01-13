 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Magnitude five earthquake jolts Gwadar

By APP
January 13, 2022
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning. According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicenter was the ocean near Gwadar shore, a private channels reported. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to the earthquake.

