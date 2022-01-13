Congo army chief calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Terrestrial Army Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Wednesday. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and role in UN peacekeeping operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation, including defence, training and security between the two countries were discussed.

The COAS emphasised that Pakistan Army is committed to playing its part in establishing peace under United Nations (UN) banner and we have rendered numerous sacrifices for this noble cause.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan views Congo as a key country in the African continent and we appreciate Congo’s role towards regional peace. The visiting dignitary vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields between the two militaries.