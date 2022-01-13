Newly-wed man among three gunned down by muggers

With the police failing to implement law and order, robbers are on looting spree in Karachi as three men, including a newly-wed person and another from the Hindu community, were shot dead on Wednesday during mugging bids.

Shahrukh Saleem, 28, who was recently married, was gunned down near Kashmir Road on Wednesday evening within the Ferozabad police’s limits. Police said the victim was a resident of the same area and was involved in his family business of a car showroom.

The incident took place when his mother and sister returned home from a market in a rickshaw. When they were outside their residence and paying the rickshaw driver, an unidentified armed man wearing a mask came and told the women at gunpoint to give him their jewellery.

In the meantime, one of the woman had approached the gate and rung the bell. As Saleem opened the door, he heard his mother and sister shouting and tried to overpower the robber who shot and injured him, and fled.

The man was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had received a single bullet wound in his upper torso which became the cause of his death. He was married last week and his Valima ceremony was held on Monday. Police said they had obtained CCTV footage of the incident and were trying the trace the culprit. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

In another incident on Wednesday, armed robbers killed a person belonging to the Hindu community while he was returning from a bank in the Clifton area after withdrawing Rs7.3 million in cash.

The incident took place near the Shawn Circle underpass where the man was seriously wounded in a firing incident. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the deceased was identified as Veerbhan who belonged to the Hindu community. They added that the victim was returning to his car after having cashed three cheques from a bank amounting to Rs7.3 million when three suspects riding a motorcycle intercepted him and attempted to snatch the cash from him.

Veerbhan put up resistance, promoting the suspects to open fire on him, which severely injured him. He passed away at the hospital.

The deceased was a resident of Clifton. Police said they were looking for the CCTV footage and witnesses to trace and arrest the suspects. No case had been registered till this news story was filed.

In another incident, a man, identified as Abdul Qadeer, was shot dead on the Super Highway. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the man was apparently killed by robbers over offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, 20-year-old Sumera was wounded after she offered resistance during a mobile phone snatching bid in the Korangi Crossing area. She was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.