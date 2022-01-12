Hyderabad DIG visits victim doctor’s house in Dadu

KARACHI: Hyderabad DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday reached the house of deceased MBBS student Dr Asmat Rajput in the Sita town of Dadu district and sought details from her father and other relatives.

The DIG spoke to The News, saying the police officials have found the location of prime accused Shams Solangi and hoped that the police teams would arrest him by Tuesday night. DIG Shah said that he would also take action against the police officers delayed registering of the FIR. “Had the police officers taken the timely action, the life of a young medical student. Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, taking notice of the incident, had ordered DIG Hyderabad division Syed Pir Mohammad Shah and SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh to appear in person before the court on January 13.

The girl had allegedly committed suicide at her home after giving in to frequent demands for money by two blackmailers, Shaman Solangi and his son, Faiz Solangi. Her father, Khalid Jameel Rajput, had told the police that his daughter narrated her ordeal a couple of days before she took the extreme step. .

Meanwhile, another FIR of the incident was registered at the Sita Road Police Station on Monday against Shaman, his wife Naeema Solangi and two unknown suspects on the complaint of Asmat Rajput’s brother, Nadir Ali. While Shaman and Faiz remained at large so far, the police picked up Naeema Solangi on the strong suspicion of her involvement in the alleged blackmailing.

Nadir Ali stated in his FIR that Shaman, along with his wife and two unknown suspects, had visited their house on January 8 to pressure the family to hand over Asmat Rajput to them. SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the police had found evidence of money transactions between Ms Rajput and Shaman besides involvement of Naeema in the criminal act. On Monday, the Sita Road Police produced Naeema and Maulvi Idrees in the court of the second civil judge, Dadu and obtained their two-day remand.