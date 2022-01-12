Punjab CS directs removal of snow from Murree

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements for clearing snow to maintain traffic flow at Lower Topa-Jhika Galli Road, Kaldana Road and other places.

He directed senior officers of the administration and police to stay in Murree to monitor the relief activities until weather conditions improve. He ordered the authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic, snow-removing and shifting of machinery to the choking points before further snowfall.

He also directed that in case of heavy snowfall, places to accommodate the tourists should be identified. He asked the officers to set up three check-posts at the entry points of Murree and disallow entry of vehicles more than the number fixed due to possible weather hazards.