PPP not to rejoin PDM: Zardari

PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has ruled out the possibility of PPP re-joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Prior to his appearance before an accountability court here on Tuesday, when journalists asked him whether the PPP is going to be part of the PDM again, Zardari said: “I don’t think so.” On the possibility of an in-house change, He said: “God willing, it will be better.” He said he has been saying from the day one that this government is incompetent and the time has proven it. “The government is incapable of doing anything for people.”

In reply to another question regarding a call of march to Islamabad by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Zardari said: “Maulana Fazlur Rehman used to march before.” Meanwhile, the PPP extended a formal invitation to the National Democratic Movement and Mohsin Dawar on behalf of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to participate in the PPP march to Islamabad on February 27.

A two-member PPP delegation comprising Secretary General PPPP Farhatullah Babar and Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi called on MNA Mohsin Dawar, chairman of Organising Committee of National Democratic Movement (NDM). The PPP delegation apprised Mohsin Dawar of PPP plans to mount pressure on the government of Imran Khan and hold it accountable for failing to address the burning issues of the common man like inflation and unemployment and the fertilizer, gas and power crises.

The delegation felicitated Dawar on the registration of the NDM with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Dawar thanked Bilawal for the invitation extended to his party.