Saad, Waqar, Bilal, Zeeshan reach squash semifinals

KARACHI: Saad, Waqar, Bilal, and Zeeshan reached the semifinals of Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament in Peshawar on Tuesday.
In the quarterfinals, Saad Abdullah defeated Khushal Riaz 11-7, 11-8, 1-11, 11-8 in 28 minutes.
Waqar Mehboob thrashed Huzaifa Shahid 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 in 24 minutes and Bilal Zakir overpowered Ashab Irfan 11-9, 3-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 34 minutes.
Zeeshan Zeb won against Mehran Javed 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 in 24 minutes.
