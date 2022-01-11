Machinery imported by PMLN govt not used to clear Murree, claims Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were sleeping when people were trapped in snowstorm.

He was talking to the media after offering condolences and prayers to the families of Zafar and Maroof who were killed in Murree tragedy on Kot Lakhpat Peko Road, here on Monday. He said hundreds of thousands of citizens remained trapped in the snowstorm for hours but no one reached there to rescue them.

He said the PMLN government had imported state-of-the-art machinery to clear snow in Murree, but the machinery was not used. He said it was the third day that the nation was in shock over the tragedy of Murree.

Imran Niazi was walking in Nathia Gali when a plane crashed in Karachi, Hamza said adding Imran Khan went to Karachi and returned after meeting at the Governor’s House instead of meeting the families of the plane crash victims.

He said that during the Shehbaz Sharif government, rules and regulations were made for Murree, and cameras were installed on expressway. “Where was Buzdar when people were calling for help? Where was Imran Khan's helicopter? Where was the chief minister's helicopter when the deaths were taking place,” he asked. Demanding a judicial inquiry into the Murree tragedy, he said all those responsible for the incident should be brought to justice and exemplary punishment should be awarded to them.

About the foreign funding report, he said after the report release, the rulers could not even show their faces to the nation. “Pakistan has the highest inflation and unemployment rate in the region; new taxes of Rs350 billion are going to be imposed,” he said adding all the promises of Imran Khan have been broken.

He said in case of a no-confidence or a march, the PMLN would be at the front line. He said the party was in touch with other opposition parties and this time the government would be sent packing.