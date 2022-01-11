2017 to Dec 31, 2021Rs1,117.7 million recovered by KP NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last four years due to vigorous prosecution, 53 accused persons convicted under Section 10 whereas 36 accused persons were convicted under Section 25(b) of NAO, 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially conviction made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting via video link.

Chairman Javed Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has contributed well in the overall performance of NAB. He appreciated the performance of NAB KPK under the supervision of Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hoped it will continue to perform its functions in future with the same zeal and commitment in accordance with law. He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption and white collar crime cases are the top most priority of NAB. He said that NAB's faith is corruption free Pakistan. “All officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication considering eradication of corruption as their national duty,” he said.

During the meeting Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the meeting, from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021, 53 accused were convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 36 were convicted under 25(b) of the NAO-1999. He said, NAB KP has recovered Rs. 1117.68 million under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 671.044 million has been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 since 2017 to 2021. Moreover, fines of Rs. 487.40386 million were imposed under section 10 of the NAO-1999 from 2017 to 2021.

During the meeting, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan said that during 2017, fine of Rs. 24.57338 million were imposed on 5 convicts under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along-with rigorous imprisonment. Their details are:

1. State vs. Alla Uddin

a. Accused Alla Uddin was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11-10-2017 with 3 years R.I and a fine of Rs.16.708 million.

2. State vs. Ameer Muhammad Durrani and others, ex Section Officer, Administration Dept. Civil Secretariat KP

a. Accused Ameer Muhammad Durrani was convicted on 25.11.2017 to undergo 3 years R.I with fine of Rs.2.579,882 million .

b. Accused Ijaz was convicted with four years R.I and a fine of Rs.3.979 million

c. Accused Bilqias was convicted with two years R.I and a fine of Rs.1.3,065 million .

3. State vs. Muhammad Yasir

5. Accused Muhammad Yasir convicted (for the undergone imprisonment) on 11.12.2017.

DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, informed that during 2018, 25 accused persons were convicted under section 10 of the NAO-1999 wherein fine of Rs. 306.4251 million was imposed on 24 convicts under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along-with rigorous imprisonment while 1x accused was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment only.

The details are as under:

A. In State vs. Abdul Nasir UBL Cash officers

1. The Accused Abdul Nasir was convicted with a fine of Rs.1.1028 million on 12.01.2018.

B. In State vs. Mehmood Ul Hassanand others cheating public at large

2. Accused Usmanand

3.Accused Roshan Din was convicted on 16.02.2018 and a collective fine of Rs.3.84875 million was imposed.

C. In State vs. Ayaz Ul Haq cheating public at large

4. Accused was convicted on 17.03.2018 to suffer 7 R.I with fine of Rs.15 million .

D. In State vs.Niamat Khan and Naeemullah

5. Accused convicted on 14.03.2018 and sentenced to undergo 4 years R.I with fine of Rs.6.45 million.

E. In State vs. Farhad Sajid and others Misuse of Authority

6. Co-accused Ghulam Muhammad convicted with fine of Rs.0.25 million

7. Co-accused Shoukat Ali convicted with fine of Rs.0.2 million and

8. Co-accused Abdullah Jan convicted with fine of Rs.0.4 million on 12.05.2018.

F. In State vs. Muhammad Irfan and another Chief Cashier Al-Baraka Bank

9. The accused Muhammad Irfan and

10. Another Chief Cashier convicted on 08.06.2018 by the Accountability Court with a fine of Rs.52.060,222 million.

G. In State vs.NeelamPari and another cheating public at large

11. The accused Neelam Pari

12. Another accused was convicted on 21.07.2018 with a fine of Rs.2.607 million .

H. In State vs.Waqas and others cheating public at large

13. Co-accused Abdullah was sentenced to two years and two days R.I with fine of Rs.8.843,333 million on 23.07.2018.

I. In State vs. Muhammad Usman and another cheating public at large

14. Accused convicted on 31.07.2018 and fined Rs.2 million.

J.In State vs. Muhammad Saeed Assets Beyond Means

15. On 15.09.2018, the accused was convicted with 2 years R.I and fine of Rs. 10 million.

K. In State vs. Qazi Abu Bakar and others cheating public at large

16. On 18.09.2018, accused Qazi Abu Bakar convicted/undergone with fine of Rs.6.356 million.

17. Co-accused Basit is also convicted/undergone a fine of Rs.3.453 million.

L. In State vs. Adil Khan cheating public at large

18. On 27.09.2018, the accused was convicted with a fine of Rs.169.55 million.

M. State vs. Noor Muhammad Misuse of Authority

19. On 20.10.2018, the accused was convicted with 2 years R.I only.

N. State vs. Mumtaz Ali Khanand others

20. On 06.11.2018, accused convicted to undergo 2years R.I with fine of Rs.7.846 million.

21. Co-accused Munir convicted to undergo 2 years R.I with fine of Rs.3.333 million.

22. Co-accused Asad Javed convicted with fine of Rs.5.013 million.

23. Co-accused Akbar convicted to undergo 2 years R.I with fine of Rs.5.013 million and

24. Jamshed (late) convicted with fine of Rs.2.813 million.

O. State vs.Gulzar Ali Misuse of Authority

There are several other cases aswell.